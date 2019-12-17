Company Accused of Illegally Selling Products Has Over $1M of Cannabis Products Seized in Santa Barbara Co.

Over a million dollars worth of cannabis and cannabis products were seized after investigators found that the company who was distributing the products was allegedly doing so illegally, officials said.

On Monday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office executed a series of search warrants for locations in both Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles County, officials announced on Tuesday.

The commercial cannabis cultivation business connected to the search warrants owns a 102-acre parcel of land on Cebada Canyon Road, according to investigators.

It was discovered that the business had allegedly obtained their license to sell cannabis illegally, leading to the seizure of over a million dollars worth of cannabis and cannabis-related products at the Cebada Canyon Road location in Santa Barbara County.

Initial charges for this incident include illegal cultivation of marijuana, falsifying public records or documents and a conspiracy charge has been requested against two individuals but their involvement in this incident was not specified by officials.