Gabriel Caliendo from Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar joined us live to talk about how they’re teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to raise money with DIY gingerbread houses that you can build at your table. 100% of the proceeds will go to provide affordable housing for those in need.

The gingerbread houses will be available at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar now through Dec 31. They’re $5.95. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.