Holiday Gift Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette joined us live with top picks for holiday gifts. For more information on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette visit her website. You can also follow her on social media @alisondeyette.

Custom Victorian style portrait paintings by Royal Kids Art

Martha Stewart curated gift basket collections from iGourmet

Transform old home movies & pictures to digitized memories with Legacy Box

Box of Style – Luxury style curated by Rachel Zoe

Pottery Barn Kids & Teen collaboration with Amirah Kassem, founder of the beloved bakery, FLOUR SHOP

Cozy, comfy robes by Linum and Sonoma available at Kohl’s

Single serve bar quality cocktails and brews by Drinkworks