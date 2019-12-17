Like A Rolling Stone with Tim Chan | The News Director’s Office

Posted 6:19 AM, December 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:18AM, December 17, 2019

Tim Chan is the Lifestyle & Market Editor for Rolling Stone Magazine. Tim describes growing up with a passion for writing. Raised in a traditional Chinese family in Toronto, Tim initially didn’t consider writing as a professional career. Eventually, he would attend grad school for journalism at Columbia University. He got his start in television at NY1despite always having an interest in print journalism.

Tim shares how he later co-founded Corduroy Magazine. Tim also shares his thoughts on personal branding, reveals how he ended up at Rolling Stone, and how he is using his voice to highlight social issues, including promoting Asians in media and entertainment.

