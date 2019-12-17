Man Found Dead Near Train Tracks in North Hollywood

Detectives are asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead in North Hollywood.

A white male in his mid-40s was found at the bottom of an embankment near the railroad tracks in the 12500 block of Raymer Street at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, detectives said.

The victim appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the alleged assault happened between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. just south of the train tracks near the intersection of Whitsett Avenue and Raymer Street.

The victim’s identity is not being released until next of kin has been notified and the motive for the death is unknown at this time, detectives said.

If anyone has information, contact Detective Christine Moselle at 818-374-9550 or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.