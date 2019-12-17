Vandals Spray Paint, Slash Tires of Multiple Vehicles in Calabasas Overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several residents of a Calabasas neighborhood woke up to find their vehicles vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The cars' tires were slashed and their sides were spray-painted with bright red symbols.

The vandalized vehicles include Mercedes, Jaguars, Jeeps and Audi’s with “999” and “666” painted all over them.

One resident told KTLA he was shocked when he saw his vandalized car.

“They slash the tires, painted the body now I have to take care of it," he said.

Surveillance video from a home in the area shows a sedan stopped near a vehicle as the sound of air being let out of tires is heard before the car drives away.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident and looking for the vandals.

Calabasas residents were asked to review the overnight footage from their surveillance cameras and report any suspicious activity to ammeyers@lasd.org

Those who believe they were victim of vandalism in the area can call the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.