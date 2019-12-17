× Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Paso Robles

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook a mountainous area of central California on Tuesday.

The 10:29 a.m. tremor was centered 8 miles (12 kilometers) southeast of Parkfield, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was in an agricultural area between the coast and the San Joaquin Valley.

The quake occurred at a depth of 3.9 miles (6.32 kilometers).

The quake was reported to the USGS by more than 550 people, mostly from San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles.

At least one earthquake with a magnitude of at least 3.0 has hit the area for the past 10 days, according to the Los Angeles Times.