Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Paso Robles

Posted 10:42 AM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, December 17, 2019
(Credit: USGS)

(Credit: USGS)

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook a mountainous area of central California on Tuesday.

The 10:29 a.m. tremor was centered 8 miles (12 kilometers) southeast of Parkfield, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was in an agricultural area between the coast and the San Joaquin Valley.

The quake occurred at a depth of 3.9 miles (6.32 kilometers).

The quake was reported to the USGS by more than 550 people, mostly from San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles.

At least one earthquake with a magnitude of at least 3.0 has hit the area for the past 10 days, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.