‘Proactive’ Police Work Leads to Seizure of Meth, Burglary Tools in Claremont

Officers in Claremont were practicing proactive police work when they searched a “suspicious” vehicle and seized a firearm and narcotics, burglary tools and a handgun over the weekend, the Claremont Police Department said.

Claremont officers saw the vehicle while patrolling the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of West Arrow Highway on Sunday at 10:15 p.m., officials said Tuesday.

The vehicle was parked in the PepperTree Shopping Center where officers in an unmarked police car started to surveil it. After an hour, officers made contact with the driver and proceeded to search the car, police said.

Burglary tools, a loaded .45 caliber handgun with a loaded extended capacity magazine, methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe were found inside the car, according to police.

The driver, 54-year-old Michael Swett of Pomona, was arrested on suspicion for carrying a loaded firearm, possessing meth and possessing burglary tools.

He was taken to Claremont Jail and released with a citation for misdemeanor charges, according to police.