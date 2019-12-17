Rich on Tech: Android Phones Might Be Worse in 2020

Google protects your password better in Chrome; A processor change might actually make Android phones worse next year; iOS 13.3 adds even more helpful parental controls; You can now sell your house directly to Zillow; a fire safety device; Hue dimmer switch and an app that turns your iPhone into an old school iPod.

Links Mentioned:

Chrome Password Security:

https://www.blog.google/products/chrome/better-password-protections/

Snapdragon 865:

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/12/qualcomms-new-snapdragon-865-is-a-step-backwards-for-smartphone-design/

Pixel Features:

https://www.blog.google/products/pixel/more-helpful-pixel-features/

Sell to Zillow:

https://www.zillow.com/offers/

Apple Parental Controls:

https://9to5mac.com/2019/12/10/ios-13-3-whats-new-features-changes/

LifeDoor Fire Gadget:

https://ktla.com/2019/12/11/lifedoor-fire-safety-gadget-home-close-bedroom-door/

Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5wTYE9lKN5/

Rewound App

https://apps.apple.com/app/rewound-music-player/id1481219461

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter

Producer Meghan on Twitter

Rich on Tech Facebook Page

Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”

About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”