Rich on Tech: Android Phones Might Be Worse in 2020

Google protects your password better in Chrome; A processor change might actually make Android phones worse next year; iOS 13.3 adds even more helpful parental controls; You can now sell your house directly to Zillow; a fire safety device; Hue dimmer switch and an app that turns your iPhone into an old school iPod.
Links Mentioned:
Chrome Password Security:
https://www.blog.google/products/chrome/better-password-protections/
Snapdragon 865:
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/12/qualcomms-new-snapdragon-865-is-a-step-backwards-for-smartphone-design/
Pixel Features:
https://www.blog.google/products/pixel/more-helpful-pixel-features/
Sell to Zillow:
https://www.zillow.com/offers/
Apple Parental Controls:
https://9to5mac.com/2019/12/10/ios-13-3-whats-new-features-changes/
LifeDoor Fire Gadget:
https://ktla.com/2019/12/11/lifedoor-fire-safety-gadget-home-close-bedroom-door/
Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5wTYE9lKN5/
Rewound App
https://apps.apple.com/app/rewound-music-player/id1481219461
Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS
Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram
Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”