Rich on Tech: Android Phones Might Be Worse in 2020

Posted 5:37 AM, December 17, 2019, by

Google protects your password better in Chrome; A processor change might actually make Android phones worse next year; iOS 13.3 adds even more helpful parental controls; You can now sell your house directly to Zillow; a fire safety device; Hue dimmer switch and an app that turns your iPhone into an old school iPod.

Links Mentioned:

Chrome Password Security:

https://www.blog.google/products/chrome/better-password-protections/

Snapdragon 865:

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/12/qualcomms-new-snapdragon-865-is-a-step-backwards-for-smartphone-design/

Pixel Features:

https://www.blog.google/products/pixel/more-helpful-pixel-features/

Sell to Zillow:

https://www.zillow.com/offers/

Apple Parental Controls:

https://9to5mac.com/2019/12/10/ios-13-3-whats-new-features-changes/

LifeDoor Fire Gadget:

https://ktla.com/2019/12/11/lifedoor-fire-safety-gadget-home-close-bedroom-door/

Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5wTYE9lKN5/

Rewound App

https://apps.apple.com/app/rewound-music-player/id1481219461

 

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.