× Sacramento County Home of Suspected ‘Golden State Killer’ Sold for Bargain Price

The home of a man suspected of being the notorious “Golden State Killer” has been sold to a couple who intend to live there.

Joseph DeAngelo’s 1,500-square-foot home in Citrus Heights was sold last month, the Sacramento Bee reports.

The three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home sold for $320,000— a price that is near the bottom of the market for the area.

A Sacramento-area couple bought the ranch home privately and it had not been listed publicly, according to an industry sales report obtained by the Bee.

The 74-year-old former police officer is awaiting trial on charges he broke into dozens of homes across California in the 1970s and 1980s, raping and often killing the victims in Sacramento, Contra Costa, Orange, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Authorities believe DeAngelo committed 13 murders and more than 50 rapes spanning the six counties. The rape cases happened too long ago to be prosecuted, so prosecutors brought 13 related kidnapping counts.

The search for the serial killer, known by nicknames such as the East Area Rapist and the Golden State Killer, vexed authorities for decades and left victims’ families without answers. Finally in early 2018 investigators used DNA and a genealogical website to identify and arrest DeAngelo.

The suspected killer lived in the home along Canyon Oak Drive in the quiet Citrus Heights neighborhood for 30 years.

Real estate experts say it is likely the buyers were told who lived in the home.