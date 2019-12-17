Santa Ana Winds Topple Big Rigs Across SoCal, Including in Fontana and Chatsworth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About a dozen truck drivers pulled over on the side of the 15 Freeway in the Fontana area after Santa Ana winds knocked over a big rig nearby in one of several similar incidents reported across Southern California Tuesday morning.

A truck flipped on its side on the northbound 15 Freeway around 7 a.m. near the Sierra Avenue exit.

"The driver says he was trying to get off the freeway and just couldn’t get there quick enough," said Jay Strawderman, a tow truck operator who responded to the scene.

The wind advisory triggered by the Santa Anas' return on Monday is effective through 10 p.m. Tuesday. In Fontana and the surrounding areas, winds were expected to gust up to 55 mph.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 10 PM tonight for all mountain areas. Wind gusts of 50-80 mph are possible. In addition, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for the valleys and foothills until 10 PM tonight. Gusts in those areas could reach up to 55 mph. #cawx pic.twitter.com/V1WUnG66cF — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 17, 2019

The driver of the big rig told KTLA he felt swaying before the vehicle landed on the ground. He appeared to be OK, and no other injuries were reported.

Although it's the only call Strawderman's towing company has received so far, he expects similar occurrences as the Santa Anas continue to pummel the region.

"Just don’t take the chance," Strawderman advised. "It’s very dangerous, and this is proof right here of what could happen. Not just trucks but RVs, anything high-profile."

By 10 a.m., about a dozen other truck drivers had pulled over on the side of the 15 Freeway.

About 75 miles west, another big rig came to rest on its side on the eastbound 118 Freeway in the Chatsworth area, prompting a closure. At 9:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said the Nos. 1 to 5 lanes were expected to remain blocked for about two hours.

A similar incident was reported down in Alpine.

"Drivers, please pay attention on the roads when driving through the mountains and passes today," tweeted the National Weather Service in San Diego.

🚨118 FWY UPDATE🚨 EB 118 Fwy at De Soto Ave - Only the HOV lane is open for eastbound traffic as 3 heavy duty tow trucks attempt to upright the overturned big rig. Topanga Cyn on-ramp to EB 118 is also closed. pic.twitter.com/CbBIceRsau — CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) December 17, 2019

Drivers, please pay attention on the roads when driving through the mountains and passes today. Quite windy! https://t.co/mRFEPsHe91 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 17, 2019

