SB 405 Freeway Partially Closed in Sepulveda Pass After Big Rig Catches Fire

A big rig hauling hay caught fire while traveling through the Sepulveda Pass, prompting the California Highway Patrol to close several lanes of the busy 405 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the southbound 405 near Skirball Center Drive, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The driver pulled over to the side once the hay-filled trailer erupted in flames and managed to safely exit the semi-truck, the alert stated.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze using firefighting foam and water, and the fire did not spread to brush on the nearby hills.

No injuries have been reported.

CHP has issued a SigAlert and shut down all but two southbound lanes ahead of the afternoon rush-hour. The lanes are expected to remain closed for about three hours — at least until 4 p.m. — as crews work to clean up the road, officials said.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.