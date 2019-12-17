Simi Valley HS Coach Arrested After Allegedly Soliciting Photos, Having Inappropriate Relationship With Student

An athletics coach at Simi Valley High School has been arrested after allegedly soliciting lewd photos from students and having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student, police said Tuesday.

Bijan Nickroo, 32, was arrested and booked Monday on suspicion of “computer-facilitated luring and solicitation of a child” and oral copulation of a person under 16, officials said in a news release.

The investigation began on Dec. 13 when a school resource officer with the Simi Valley Police Department responded to a child abuse allegation related to a student.

Detectives in the major crimes unit picked up the case and Nickroo, of Simi Valley, was arrested. The investigation revealed he “engaged in sexual acts” with the student.

Nickroo allegedly set up a fake social media profile that he used to solicit pornographic selfies from students. Police said the suspect had regular contact with a “large number of students,” many of whom they are still trying to identify.

Detectives believe Nickroo contacted students at various schools in the Simi Valley area, but mostly from Simi Valley High School, police said.

Nickroo is described as an assistant football coach, boys lacrosse coach and a yard supervisor at Simi Valley High School. He worked for the Simi Valley Unified School District from June 2012 up until Dec. 13, police said.

Nickroo is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and his bail is set at $500,000, Ventura County Superior Court records show.

Anyone with additional information about Nickroo or his alleged crimes can call Detective Casey Nicholson at: 805-583-6961.