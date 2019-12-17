Still Clearing Downed Trees and Power Lines, SoCal Braces for Second Day of Gusty Winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California residents still cleaning up from Monday’s damaging Santa Ana winds can expect another blustery day Tuesday.

Wind advisories are in place for much of the Southland, including downtown Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach until 3 p.m. due to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Some Los Angeles County coastal and valley areas have been dealing with wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Check the link below for the latest wind reports for SW California. Several sites across Los Angeles and Ventura County were experiencing gusts between 55 and 70 mph. https://t.co/s93rJLhF2D

#CAwx #LAweather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/Z5mH4wGvDp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 17, 2019

Wind advisories will remain in place until 10 p.m. for Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo, where wind speeds are expected to continue around 30 mph Tuesday. Gusts up to 50 mph are being predicted.

Powerful overnight winds already knocked over trees and power lines in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Crews were out in force picking up branches from a tree that fell along Sand Canyon Road overnight and took a power line down with it.

San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties are also under wind advisories until 10 p.m. Winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are being forecast.

Mountain and foothill areas around the region can see gusts up to 70 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Drivers were warned of gusty winds creating dangerous conditions on our local freeways. Big rigs have been known to topple over during periods of powerful wind.

Forecasters are calling for the windy weather to taper off Tuesday night.

Temperatures around the Southland have also been below average. A cold weather alert was even issued at one point.

The recent run of chilly days hasn't bothered everyone though. “It’s not as cold as some of those other states … It’s just cold enough to feel like it’s the holiday season. I absolutely love it,” one resident said.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain early next week.