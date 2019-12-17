× Teacher Charged in Hit-and-Run That Seriously Injured Bicyclist in Silver Lake

Charges have been filed against a 52-year-old woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a male bicyclist severely injured in Silver Lake last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Molly Jane Hoene has been charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run in connection with the incident, prosecutors said in a news release.

She face a maximum prison sentence of four years if convicted. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Hoene, a teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District, is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed head-on into a bicyclist in the area of Berkeley Avenue and Berkeley Circle on Oct. 25, investigators said.

She allegedly fled the scene without rendering aid to the seriously injured 52-year-old man, according to the DA’s office.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, and a tip led detectives to a blue Mini Cooper believed to be involved in the crash.

The car was found at an auto body shop in Glendale five days after the collision. It was impounded and searched for forensic evidence, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Hoene was apprehended on Nov. 26 at a gated community in Palm Desert, where she had been staying with relatives, according to LAPD.

The defendant has since been released on $50,000 bond, according to L.A. County inmate records.