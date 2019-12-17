Thursday’s Presidential Debate at LMU Back on Track as Union Reaches Tentative Agreement

The Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles is back on track after a labor dispute ended Tuesday morning at Loyola Marymount University.

The Loyola Marymount University's Westchester campus is seen in a photo released by the school in September 2019.

The televised debate, set for Thursday, had been in peril since last week, when Democratic presidential candidates announced they were boycotting because the union was planning to picket on debate night. The dispute was between Sodexo, a food-services contractor on the private university’s west-side campus, and Unite Here Local 11, which represents about 150 campus employees

Unite Here Local 11 said the food-services workers had reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract with Sodexo for “a 25% increase in compensation, a 50% drop in health care costs, and increases workers’ job security.” Sodexo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union credited Democratic National Committee chair and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez for helping end the dispute.

