$312 Million Worth of Cocaine Offloaded in San Diego After Being Seized by Coast Guard at Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded about 18,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego Wednesday after a series of drug busts at sea.

Five different cutter crews were responsible for the seizures, which took place in an area of the eastern Pacific Ocean frequently used as a drug smuggling corridor, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Military officials, who shared video of the busts, said suspicious vessels are usually spotted and tracked by a joint military-law enforcement task force based in Key West, Florida.

When cutters finally confront the smuggling vessels, it often results in dramatic arrests, with Coast Guard boats racing alongside the smugglers, ordering them to stop and hopping aboard to make arrests.

The cocaine offloaded at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan Wednesday was worth an estimated $312 million, officials said. It was seized in operations held between mid-October and December.

Crews with the Coast Guard Cutters Northland, James, Harriet Lane, Thetis and Bertholf were credited with the busts.