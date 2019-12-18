× 54-Year-Old Homeless Man Dies on Steps of L.A. City Hall

A 54-year-old homeless man died on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday night, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Wednesday.

Feuer acknowledged the man’s death ahead of a planned press conference where city officials were set to discuss a holiday DUI awareness campaign.

The city attorney did not provide any details about the man’s death, or the circumstances surrounding his death.

“He was someone’s son, he might have been somebody’s dad or somebody’s brother, I don’t know. But I do know that he died alone downstairs,” Feuer said. “And if there is any truth to the statistics he is not alone. Last night two other homeless people probably died on our streets alone.”

Homelessness has become a massive concern for residents in Los Angeles County and across California.

Feuer said he will speaking out more about the homeless epidemic in the days to come.

“As a city we need to do better than this, as a community we need to do better than this,” Feuer said.

No other information about the man’s death was released.