Arrest Made Months After Shooting Into Port Hueneme Home Left Child in a Coma, Mother Injured

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a monthslong investigation into a Port Hueneme shooting that left a 7-year-old in a coma and her pregnant mother wounded, deputies said.

Anthony Silerio, 18, of Oxnard, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm and street terrorism in the July 2 shooting, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He was being held on $1 million bail and set to go before a judge Friday, according to jail records.

The victims were inside their residence in the 100 block of East Pearl Street when gunfire entered the home about 10:13 p.m. Officers responded to what they believed was a targeted attack on the five family members inside.

A pregnant mother, identified as Maryam Davis, was shot twice and her daughter, identified as Kaylanaa Davis, was also struck and left in a coma.

Investigators have not commented on how Silerio was tied to the case.

Controversy surrounded the incident because of a delayed emergency response. Officials addressed their handling of the crime in a press conference the day after the shooting.

Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas said the delay could have been because of the number of fireworks going off in the area the night of the shooting,

“The father physically picked up the child and ran to the fire station down the street,” Salinas said. “Unfortunately, the fire department was unresponsive and did not come out.”

Firefighters may have felt they were threatened or may have thought there was still gunfire going on outside the fire station, Salinas said.

The Ventura County Fire Department later made a statement about their response:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred overnight in Port Hueneme near our fire station. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the emergency response and medical services rendered to the mother and daughter following the shooting. VCFD is talking with firefighters and local authorities to determine the facts,” the statement read.