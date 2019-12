A Bell Gardens man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after he beat his wife to death inside their home on July 5, 2017, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Michael Robles, 34, beat his wife, 28-year-old Azelea Villareal, to death in front of their 4-year-old child, the prosecution said.

Robles pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to one count of second-degree murder.