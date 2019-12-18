Bringing the Joy of Christmas to Kids in Need With Christmas in the Classroom Founder Maria Vazquez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of Christmas in the Classroom Maria Vazquez joined us live to tell us all about her non-profit. With the help of donations and volunteers, Maria brings the joy of Christmas to underprivileged school children by giving them gifts. She started with one classroom. Today, she has helped six Title 1 schools (Preschool – 5th Grade) and hands out over 5,000 gifts. 100% of all proceeds go towards the purchase of gifts for Title 1 schools in the Inland Empire. For more information on how you can donate or volunteer, you can visit their website.