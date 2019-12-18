× Christopher Darden, Former O.J. Prosecutor, Defending Ed Buck in Fatal WeHo Overdose Cases

Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting O.J. Simpson, is now representing Ed Buck, the Democratic donor accused of supplying fatal doses of narcotics to two men who died in his West Hollywood apartment.

According to a 22-page complaint unsealed in September, Buck, 65, lured poor and vulnerable men to his apartment with promises of “party and play” — sex and drug use in exchange for money — then injected them with doses of methamphetamine that led 10 of them to overdose, two fatally.

Darden, in a brief phone conversation, confirmed he was representing Buck. “That’s all I can say today,” he said. “I haven’t received any discovery yet, so that’s all I can say.” Court records show he replaced Buck’s deputy public defender, Claire Simonich, on Dec. 5.

Buck was indicted in October on two counts of distributing methamphetamine resulting in a death and three counts of distributing methamphetamine. He has pleaded not guilty. He is also charged in state court with battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine, and operating a drug house.

