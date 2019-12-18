× College Admissions Case: Another Parent Demands FBI Records

Attorneys for William McGlashan Jr., the San Francisco Bay Area financier charged with conspiring to buy his son an illegal leg up in the college admissions process, have accused prosecutors of holding back evidence they say could help exonerate him.

The claim, made in a court filing Wednesday, is the latest in a series of legal jabs thrown by defendants in the college admissions scandal as they try to gain an upper hand against hard-charging government lawyers in the high-profile court fight.

In their filing, McGlashan’s lawyers asked a federal judge to force the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston to turn over, among other documents, detailed reports of interviews FBI agents did with William “Rick” Singer, the Newport Beach consultant at the center of the admissions scandal, and other cooperating witnesses. The reports, they claimed, likely contain evidence that would show McGlashan decided on his own to back away from an athletic recruiting scam offered by Singer — and not after learning he was under investigation, as prosecutors have alleged.

The move on behalf of McGlashan, a former top executive at TPG Capital who co-founded a socially and environmentally conscious “impact investment” fund with rock star Bono, followed similar motions from other parents charged with resorting to fraud, bribery and money laundering to get their children into elite universities. Their lawyers, like McGlashan’s, argue the government is withholding evidence that runs counter to its case.

