Crestline Man Arrested After Thousands of Photos, Videos of Child Pornography Seized From Residence

Posted 6:00 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, December 18, 2019
Perry Louis Ballard arrested on Dec. 18, 2019. (Credit: Fontana Police Department)

A Crestline man was arrested Wednesday after Fontana police detectives found evidence of child pornography in his home, officials said.

Perry Louis Ballard, 60, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home in the 600 block of Ashlar Drive in Crestline, detectives said.

A search of Ballard’s home allegedly turned up several electronic storage devices with over 55,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Ballard was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion for possessing and intending to distribute child pornography.

Inmate records showed he remained in custody Wednesday evening on $100,000 bail.

The case was handled by Fontana police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates child porn offenses across the region.

