× Crestline Man Arrested in Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near Suspect’s Home

A Crestline man is in jail Wednesday on $1.75 million bail for allegedly shooting a teenage boy found dead by officials near the suspect’s home.

Deputies responded around 8:15 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Deer Trail in the San Bernardino Mountain community of Crestline after receiving a report of a person down on a driveway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers found a boy on the driveway of a vacant home, agency spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said. He was later identified as Kaleb Aurelio, who lived in the nearby town of Twin Peaks.

Fire personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. A coroner investigator determined that Aurelio suffered from a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Department said.

An investigation led deputies to 36-year-old Joshua Camacho, who resides near the scene. Officers searched his home Sunday and found evidence that linked Camacho to the boy’s death, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said they located Camacho at an Orange County home and arrested him. They did not release further details on where and how he was detained.

According to county inmate records on Wednesday, Camacho remains at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on $1.75 million bail.

Aurelio was a 10th grader at the Rim of the World High School in Lake Arrowhead, according to the Rim of the World Unified School District.

“School counselors and community mental health representatives are available to any student or staff member who wishes to talk about Kaleb’s death,” the district said in a Facebook post on Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

“All of the money donated will go to his dad, Adam Aurelio, and step-mom, Annie… There are no words to describe what they are going through,” reads a message on the fundraising website.