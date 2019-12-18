Cyndi Lauper Reveals the Hidden Meaning Behind Her Hit Song ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ | Frank Buckley Interviews

Cyndi Lauper is a singer-songwriter who has sold more than 30 million albums and is known for hit songs like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” and “True Colors” among many others. Cyndi is also a Broadway composer whose “Kinky Boots” garnered six Tony awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Cyndi. She is also a co-founder of True Colors United which works to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

During this podcast, Cyndi talks about her life and career and reveals the personal pain she endured while growing up that has pushed her to help others. She also discusses her struggles with psoriasis and tells us how she’s encouraging people to share their stories at the social media hashtag #PsOatWork and through her partnership with Novartis.