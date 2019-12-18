Deputies Responding to Domestic Violence Call Arrest Menifee Man After Explosives Found in Home

Deputies responding to a domestic violence call arrested a Menifee man Tuesday after a cache of weapons, including explosive devices, were discovered inside the home.

Authorities were sent to the 28000 block of Richfield Circle just after 5:30 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

During their investigation, deputies discovered there was a large number of weapons inside the home.

A hazardous device team was called to the scene and recovered seven improvised explosive devices, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators also recovered 15 guns and several thousand rounds of ammunition in various stages of assembly.

Timothy Rarick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, possession of an explosive device in a residence and domestic violence.

A restraining order was obtained prohibiting Rarick from possessing firearms, ammunition or magazines.

