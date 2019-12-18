Live: House of Representatives Debates Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Family Files Civil Rights Suit Against Off-Duty LAPD Officer in Deadly Shooting at Corona Costco

Posted 4:47 PM, December 18, 2019, by and
Data pix.

The family of an intellectually disabled man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer inside a Costco in Corona filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the officer and the city of Los Angeles.

Kenneth French, 32, died in the June 14 shooting; his parents, Russell and Paola French, were seriously injured.

“Our lives will never be the same and the holidays are completely empty without Kenneth,” the parents said in a statement. “Our family has been terrorized in too many ways. We are still fighting for our health and will not stop fighting for justice.”

Prosecutors declined to charge Officer Salvador Sanchez, a veteran of the LAPD’s Southwest Division.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.