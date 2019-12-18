Live: House of Representatives Debates Ahead of Impeachment Vote

FedEx Driver Shoots, Kills Armed Man Who Tried to Rob Vehicle in Philadelphia: Police

Posted 8:26 AM, December 18, 2019

A man who attempted to rob a FedEx vehicle was shot and killed Tuesday night by the vehicle’s driver, who was also hit by gunfire but is recovering, police said.

The shootout in Philadelphia started around 7 p.m. when a 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver with a gun, police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The 32-year-old driver was shot in the abdomen and returned fire, striking the man in the chest and back.

The man was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

Police did not provide any more details. They said the scene is secured.

