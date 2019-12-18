× Glendale Police Believe Armenian Family Was Targeted by 3 Suspected Gang Members During Robbery

An Armenian family that was visiting Glendale may have been targeted by three suspected gang members during a robbery earlier this year, police said Wednesday announcing the arrests of the men involved.

The robbery occurred July 20 when the family was leaving the Zone Club Laser Tag Arena at 826 N. Glendale Ave.

The family was returning to their car when they were approached by several men and robbed. One member of the family was shot and injured during the incident, police said. It is unclear what was taken during the robbery.

The men allegedly involved in the crime were identified months later and arrested at different locations in the Los Angeles area on Nov. 21, Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

Michael Dean, 35, Devenn Ellison, 31, and Jesse Greene, 38, were booked on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder, the sergeant said.

He indicated that investigators believe the men targeted the family, but did not elaborate on why.

He said two children were present during the original incident, but did not know their ages.

The family has since left Glendale and it is unclear why and how long they were visiting.