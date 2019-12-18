L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Talks Homelessness, Partnership With LAUSD, Census Goodwill Ambassador Program & Los Angeles Impact Gift Box
-
Trump Says Cities ‘Destroy Themselves’ With Homelessness on California Visit, Vows to Do ‘Something’
-
Majority of Californians Say They Are Concerned About Homeless People in Their Communities
-
Gov. Newsom Asks Trump for Housing Vouchers to Aid Homeless
-
L.A. Holds Competition for New Streetlight Design; Winner Gets $70K
-
Garcetti Abandons Goal of Getting L.A. City Workers to Pay Part of Health Care Costs
-
-
Trump Officials in L.A. to Survey Homelessness Crisis Amid Report of Trump-Ordered ‘Crackdown’
-
Los Angeles Public Library to Eliminate Late Fines Starting Next Spring
-
CA Falling Short on Preventing Water Pollution Largely Due to Homelessness,’Piles of Human Feces’: EPA
-
Woman Suspected in Beverly Hills Stalking Incident Arrested Outside Home of Mayor Garcetti
-
L.A. County Democrats Endorse George Gascón Over Incumbent Jackie Lacey in Competitive DA’s Race
-
-
LeBron James Sends Popular Mariscos Taco Truck to Crews Battling Getty Fire
-
Free Griffith Park Shuttle System to Debut on Dec. 7
-
Amid Gentrification Fears, Officials Kill Plan for 577 Apartments in South L.A.