More Than 150 Guns Found in Anaheim Home After Burglary Call; 2 Men Arrested: Police

Two men have been arrested after a cache of weapons were found inside a home in Anaheim earlier this week, police said Wednesday.
More than 150 firearms were seized Monday at a home near West Broadway and Archer Street after police responded to a report of a burglary, according to the Anaheim Police Department.
Officers found the guns after receiving permission to search the residence, Sgt. Daron Wyatt told KTLA.
"When they entered the house to do so, they immediately saw numerous firearms, some of which they immediately recognized as being illegal," Wyatt said.
A fully automatic gun and an unregistered "ghost" gun were among the weapons confiscated, according to the sergeant.
Two residents were taken into custody, including a parolee accused of possessing meth for sale, police said.
Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 18, 2019.