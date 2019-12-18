× Off-Duty LAPD Officer Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Gun in Santa Clarita Road-Rage Incident

An off-duty LAPD officer allegedly pulled out a weapon during a road-rage incident in Santa Clarita, leading to her arrest over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident took place Saturday evening in the area of Rye Canyon and Avenue Stanford, according to Shirley Miller, the spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.

It was unclear what prompted the dispute, but the victim told deputies that the other motorist — identified as Georgeta Buruiana — displayed a gun in a threatening manner as they drove, Miller said.

No other details about the incident were immediately provided.

Buruiana, 38, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, according to Miller.

She was booked around 6 p.m. and released several hours later on $20,000 bond, inmate records showed.

Buruiana is a Los Angeles Police Department officer assigned to the Valley Traffic Division, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed to KTLA.

It was not known yet whether the gun was Buruiana’s department-issued firearm, according to Miller.

The officer has been assigned to home pending investigations by the sheriff’s and police departments, Lomeli said.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.