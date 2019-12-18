Officials Release Photos of Man Accused of Robbing Several Banks in L.A., WeHo

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, in conjunction with the Federal Investigations Bureau and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, are seeking the public’s help with apprehending a man accused of robbing several banks in Los Angeles and West Hollywood.

Beginning Nov. 22, 2019, an unidentified male had committed robberies at five different banks with the most recent robbery occurring Monday in Hollywood, detectives said Wednesday.

The man would approach the teller window and threaten to shoot everyone in the bank unless he was given cash, detectives said. He would then flee the location on foot.

He is described as being black, with black hair and a beard. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 170 to 200 pounds and is known to wear dark clothing and sunglasses, detectives said.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives Freddy Arroyo or Daniel Jaramillo at 213-486-6840.