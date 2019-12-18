Ontario Police Arrest 41-Year-Old Man in Connection With 18 SoCal Burglaries

A 41-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with 18 robberies across Southern California, officials said Wednesday.

Donald Mooch Machuca was taken into custody on Dec. 12 at his home in the 800 block of Citrus Avenue in Azusa, Ontario police said in a news release.

The 18 robberies were reported in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties and police said they believe Machuca was responsible for each one.

During the robberies, Machuca is accused of threatening to shoot store employees if they did not comply with his demands for money.

Police said Machuca has been positively identified in 11 robberies, four of which happened in Ontario.

Investigators are continuing to search for evidence directly linking Machuca to each of the other robberies.

Anyone with information about Machuca, or his connection to related criminal activity is urged to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711.