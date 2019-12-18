Person Sought After Jewish Schools, Cars Vandalized in West L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a person after a series of vandalism incidents occurred throughout the West Los Angeles area between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16.

The first two incidents happened on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m., investigators said. The culprits spray-painted and vandalized numerous vehicles in the Beverlywood and Pico-Robertson communities.

Investigators also believe the vandalism could possibly be categorized as a hate crime after three Jewish Schools along the 1500 block of Mulholland Drive were spray-painted on Monday at about 9 p.m.

Also, that same Monday between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., several vehicles were spray-painted with similar graffiti near the Brentwood and Westwood communities, officials said.

Anyone with information can call 213-486-7220 or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

One arrest was made in connection to the Nessah Synagogue located at 142 S. Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills, which was vandalized on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, of Millersville, Pennsylvania was arrested after he fled to Hawaii, police said. Detectives flew to Hawaii and arrested Redding in Kona on suspicion of vandalism of religious property and commercial burglary with the assistance of the local Hawaiian authorities.

Charges are also being filed to include a hate crime, police said.

Redding was identified as the possible culprit on Dec. 17 after detectives reviewed surveillance video and reviewed forensic evidence.

He is in custody without bail where he awaits an extradition hearing to authorize his transfer back to California.

Officials did not confirm whether or not Redding’s arrest was related to the other vandalism incidents that happened in West L.A.