Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle got a sneak peek at some of the 21 Rose Parade Floats under construction at Phoenix Decorating Company. Today, we saw the work being performed on the Lutheran Hour Ministries, Western Asset and Trader Joe’s Rose Parade Floats.