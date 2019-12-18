Sarah Scheper Opens Up About Her Struggles With Alcohol Abuse & Eating Disorders | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ It Friel this week is Sarah Scheper, star of VH1’s “Love & Listings” and an LA power real estate agent. For many years Sarah struggled with alcohol abuse and eating disorders. She finally quit everything after passing out and then waking up in a stranger’s moving car. She is now 9 years sober and hopes her past experiences will help others recover.

