African Grey Parrot Makes Paper Snowflakes With Beak, Dazzles Humane Society of Ventura County

Smokey is one talented bird.

The African grey parrot housed at the Humane Society of Ventura County in Ojai can make “beautiful, custom” paper snowflakes with his beak.

It takes Smokey only a few minute to make the designs.

“True to their natural inspiration, all of Smokey’s snowflakes are one-of-a-kind,” Humane Society officials said in a news release.

Josephine Maxson, an adoption counselor at the shelter, said he discovered Smokey’s talent when she was cleaning out his cage. She noticed that the shredded paper in the cage had an artistic look and decided to use the creations to adorn the lobby she was decorating for the holidays.

“It’s great to see Smokey contributing to our holiday cheer here at the shelter,” Maxson said, adding that the bird quickly became a favorite because of his talkative personality.

The parrot arrived at the shelter in March after being rescued from a family being investigated by Humane Society officers. He now lives in a large cage and is in protective custody, officials said.

Maxson said Smokey can mimic the sounds of a ringing phone, a barking dog and the theme song to “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” He apparently can also say his name and goes on walks.

Smokey has created dozens of snowflakes, many of which adorn the Christmas tree in the lobby of the shelter’s visitor center, according to officials.

“These snowflakes make great ornaments, and they’ve brought us so much joy this holiday season,” Greg Cooper, the shelter’s director of community outreach said in the news release.