Tournament of Roses Sip & Savor Pasadena Preview With Roy’s Restaurant Woodland Hills, True Food Kitchen & Cookie Dough Dreams

Posted 12:24 AM, December 18, 2019
TC Knoch, Roy’s Restaurant Woodland Hills, True Food Kitchen and Cookie Dough Dreams  joined us live with a preview of this fun 3 day food and wine event featuring sample sized dishes from local Pasadena restaurants, incredible wine and ice cold beer samplings. Tournament of Roses Sip and Savor Pasadena is happening Dec 28-Dec 30. For more information including how you can get tickets, you can visit their website or follow them on social media. For more information on the restaurants who joined us for the segment, see the links below.

 

