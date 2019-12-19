2020 Campaign Official Says Trump’s Is the ‘Thinnest, Weakest Impeachment’ in U.S. History

Posted 4:27 PM, December 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, spoke Dec. 19, 2019, on the KTLA 5 News at 1. He called Trump's impeachment the day before the "thinnest, weakest" ever carried out by the House of Representatives.

