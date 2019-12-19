Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 60-Year-Old Man in Echo Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 60-year-old pedestrian in Echo Park and then fled the scene Thursday morning.

The hit-and-run crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas Street and Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Juan Campos said.

Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Campos said. The victim was identified only as a 60-year-old Hispanic man who appeared to be alone at the time of the crash.

A witness told investigators the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sunset Boulevard when it struck the man, sending him flying into the air.

Police are searching for a dark blue vehicle, possibly a Honda or Hyundai with dark tinted windows, Detective Moses Castillo said.

The @LAPDHQ is looking for a blue Honda with front end damage in connection with a fatal hit-and-run this morning at Sunset and Douglas. Here is debris from the Honda police want you to see and keep an eye out for one with similar damage. @KTLA. pic.twitter.com/aQf03611KY — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) December 19, 2019

The vehicle will have damage to the front end and windshield.

The victim was believed to have run into the intersection against a red light at the time of the crash, Castillo said. He was possibly trying to catch a bus, witnesses told police.

Castillo urged pedestrians who find themselves running late to wait for another bus, which is usually just a few minutes behind.

“It’s better to lose a minute of your life than to lose your life in a minute,” Castillo said.

Investigators plan to search for surveillance video as nearby businesses open Thursday morning.

The city of Los Angeles automatically posts a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in such cases, Campos said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.