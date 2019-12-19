FBI Arrests 2 in Orange County After Slain Man’s Body Dumped Off Boat Into Pacific Ocean

The FBI on Thursday arrested a man in Fountain Valley and a woman in San Juan Capistrano in connection with the killing of a man whose body was dumped off a boat near Oceanside, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Details about the killing were not immediately available, but the sources said a federal grand jury indictment would be unsealed later.

Bureau spokesman Rukelt Dalberis said he could not confirm many specifics of the operation — including precisely when it took place or details about the suspect — but said the arrest was made in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and entailed a “court-authorized search of the suspect’s home.”

The FBI search took place in the 18000 block of 3rd Street, near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

