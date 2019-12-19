Firefighters Use Special Masks to Rescue Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pets can find themselves in harms way during a structure fire, and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters take precautions to help rescue any four-legged fire victims they encounter, in addition to people.

Every fire engine in the county is equipped with specialized oxygen masks meant to treat dogs, cats and other pets. They put them to use just Monday, when they rescued a lifeless dog pulled from a burning duplex.

The masks were donated by the Emma Zen Foundation.

Kimberly Cheng reports in Agoura Hills for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 19, 2019.