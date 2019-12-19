× Former Model Sues Harvey Weinstein, Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16

A former teen model who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein filed a new lawsuit Thursday against the disgraced movie mogul, his former studio Miramax and previous owner the Walt Disney Co.

Kaja Sokola, a native of Poland who was previously identified only as Jane Doe in an earlier class-action lawsuit, alleged in a new lawsuit filed with the New York State Supreme Court that in 2002, when she was 16 and an aspiring actress, Weinstein promised to take her to lunch to discuss her career. Instead, the lawsuit says, he took her to his SoHo apartment, where he “aggressively and threateningly demanded sex.”

Weinstein “instructed her take off her clothes,” and “to touch herself,” according to the filing. He also took off his pants and, despite her protestations, forced her to touch his penis while he “grabbed at her breasts.”

In a statement to The Times, Sokola said she “cannot accept the proposed ‘global settlement’ as fair or just. There is no accountability for the perpetrators, insufficient compensation for all of the victims, and millions of dollars going to people that I believe enabled Weinstein …. I know that this lawsuit cannot erase the pain that I have been living with for 17 years. But I do hope to achieve at least some measure of justice that has still been denied to Harvey Weinstein’s many victims.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.