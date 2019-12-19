× Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Hard-Boiled Eggs Blamed for Death, Several Hospitalizations

The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state outbreak of listeria connected to hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods.

The products were sold nationwide but have not been recalled, KTLA sister station WJW reported.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning against selling, serving, or using these eggs to make other food products due to the severe infections Listeria can cause.

A total of seven illnesses have been reported in five states, including Texas, South Carolina, Maine, Pennsylvania and Florida. Four of those sickened were hospitalized.

One person has died from listeria contamination.

According to the CDC, these eggs were only those sold in bulk to retailers and food service operators. They do not include Almark Foods hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers or any eggs hard-boiled by retailers or restaurants.

Customers who buy products with hard-boiled eggs at restaurants were given the following guidelines.

Before you buy, order, or eat, confirm with the store or restaurant that they do not use hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods.

If they use hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods, don’t buy or order the product.

If they don’t know where their hard-boiled eggs are from, don’t buy or order the product.

More information from the CDC can be found here.