Knowing Better & Doing Better with Kathleen Bade | The News Director’s Office

Kathleen Bade is the primetime anchor for the Fox 5 News in San Diego. She is also one of the co-hosts for KTLA’s Rose Parade pre-coverage. Kathleen makes the trip up from “America’s Finest City” to join Jason and Bobby in the office to chat about what’s in store for this year’s Rose Parade coverage. She also shares stories from her career, including how she got her start as a weathercaster, and why she almost left her journalism career altogether. Kathleen also reveals why her interview with Walter Cronkite was the highlight of her career.
Episode quotes
“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
-Maya Angelou
Related show links:
- Kathleen Bade’s Fox 5 Bio
- Kathleen Bade on Social Media: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook
