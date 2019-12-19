× L.A. Takes Step Toward Loosening Rules on Renting Out Homes for Short Stays

Worried about apartment buildings being run like hotels through websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, Los Angeles leaders decided last year to ban people from renting out a home for short stays if it isn’t their main residence.

Now, just weeks after the city started enforcing those rules, L.A. is exploring whether to ease its ban and allow people to host travelers in second homes, which the city has dubbed “vacation rentals.”

The City Planning Commission, whose members are appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, voted 5 to 2 on Thursday to recommend passing a new law that would legalize and regulate vacation rentals.

Doing so has been a goal for Angelenos who host travelers in a second home or other property, many of whom lamented this fall that L.A.’s newly enforced rules were going to land them in financial hardship. But when the new proposal to regulate such rentals was first unveiled by the planning department, rental hosts complained it was practically a ban.

