LAPD Seeks Help Solving Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old Woman in Valley Glen

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help Thursday in solving the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Valley Glen.

The victim, a San Fernando resident who has not been publicly identified, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle near Archwood Street and Fulton Avenue last week, according to LAPD. Officers responded to reports of a shooting there around 9:07 p.m. Saturday.

First responders tried to save the woman but she was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she remained under medical care for another four days. She was pronounced dead around 6:51 p.m. Wednesday.

LAPD was not releasing the woman’s name, pending the notification of her next of kin.

Investigators believe the victim was shot then driven several blocks to the location where she was found.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach LAPD Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925, or contact LAPD at 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.