Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Strikes Along Northern California Coast

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Thursday at 7:30 a.m. 22 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 33 miles from Eureka, Calif., 39 miles from Arcata, 45 miles from McKinleyville and 97 miles from Ukiah.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

